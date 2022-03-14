Trending
NFL
March 14, 2022 / 9:13 AM

Buccaneers, C Ryan Jensen agree to 3-year deal

By Alex Butler
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen will be under contract with the team through 2024 once his deal becomes official. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen agreed to a three-year contract, Jensen's agent announced on Twitter.

Agent Mike McCartney announced the contract agreement Sunday night on the social media platform, just hours after star quarterback Tom Brady said he would return to the team for his 23rd NFL season. Jensen was expected to be one the top offensive lineman available in free agency.

"Well I guess I better order some more baby powder," Jensen tweeted Sunday, in reference to using power on his body to keep the ball from getting sweaty when he exchanges snaps with Brady next season.

Jensen, 30, started 17 games last season with the Buccaneers. The eight-year veteran joined the team in 2018 through free agency. His last missed start was in 2016 while he was with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens picked Jensen in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Jensen's return brings continuity back to the Buccaneers' offensive line, which will likely be without several stars in 2022. Starting left guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement in February. Right guard Alex Cappa, who started 17 games last season at left guard, is set to become a free agent Wednesday at the start of the new league year.

Starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs and left tackle Donovan Smith each are signed through 2023.

Jensen allowed two sacks and committed five penalties over 1,151 snaps played last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was the site's 14th-rated center in 2021.

