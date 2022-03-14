Ex-Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson signing 5-year contract with Chargers

New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (C), shown Sept. 13, 2020, was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are signing former New England Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to a lucrative multiyear contract. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and The Athletic on Monday that Jackson agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers. According to the outlets, the pact includes $40 million guaranteed.

Jackson, who just completed his fourth season in New England, was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season. His eight interceptions in the 2021 campaign were the second most in the league -- behind only Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (11).

The 26-year-old Jackson has accumulated 25 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. His 25 picks tie Lester Hayes and Everson Walls for the most by a player in his first four seasons (since 1970).

Jackson also was a second-team All-Pro choice in the 2021 season. In addition to his eight interceptions, he ended the year with a career-best 58 total tackles and a forced fumble.

In the 2020 season, Jackson notched a career-high nine interceptions. He had five picks in 2019 and three in his rookie season.

Over 62 career regular-season games with the Patriots, Jackson has compiled 158 tackles, 25 interceptions, 53 pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.