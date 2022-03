Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, shown Sept. 22, 2019, has spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Houston Texans star safety Justin Reid to a multiyear contract. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and Pro Football Network on Monday night that Reid agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs that includes $20 million guaranteed. The team has yet to confirm the agreement, which is pending a physical. Advertisement

With the pending addition of Reid, the Chiefs are expected to move on from All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, who became an unrestricted free agent this off-season. According to ESPN, Kansas City never offered Mathieu a new pact, as the franchise planned to go in a different direction.

Reid, 25, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Texans, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. In 57 career games, he has compiled 315 total tackles, seven interceptions, 23 pass breakups, two sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Chiefs are expected to plug Reid into their starting lineup opposite fellow safety Juan Thornhill.

Mathieu, a third-round pick in 2013, played the past three seasons in Kansas City after spending one year in Houston (2018) and five with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17). He has accumulated 609 tackles, 26 interceptions, 76 passes defensed, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries across 129 career games.

The 29-year-old Mathieu won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 as a member of the Chiefs. He is a three-time All-Pro choice and three-time Pro Bowl selection.