Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith reduced his 2022 salary cap number through his new contract extension with the NFC North franchise. File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers and linebacker Preston Smith agreed to terms on a contract extension, Smith announced Monday morning on Instagram. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Pro Football Network that the four-year deal is worth $52.5 million. Advertisement

"Lifer," Smith wrote for the caption Monday on his Instagram post, which featured a photo of himself signing a contract at the Packers' facility in Green Bay, Wis.

Smith can earn up to $71 million, if he reaches incentives, through the entirety of his pact with the NFC North franchise. One year and $12.5 million remained on his old contract, which expired after the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old pass rusher totaled 38 tackles, nine sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 16 starts last season. Smith, who joined the Packers in 2019, entered the league as a second-round pick by Washington in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Smith was set to take up $19.5 million of the Packers' 2022 salary cap space, but his new deal is expected to lower that total.

Advertisement

The Packers were about $45.5 million over the salary cap before the deal. NFL teams must be at or under the league's $208.2 million salary cap limit by 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.