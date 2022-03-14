Cleveland Browns release wide receiver Jarvis Landry

1/5

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will be a free agent this off-season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns terminated the contract of wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the team announced Monday. He will become a free agent. Landry, 29, was under contract for a non-guaranteed base salary of $14.3 million in 2022, the final year of his pact with the AFC North franchise. Landry's release will save the Browns nearly $15 million in salary cap space. Advertisement

The five-time Pro Bowl selection led the team with 52 catches in 12 starts last season. He totaled 570 yards and two scores. Landry, 29, joined the Browns in a 2018 trade from the Miami Dolphins.

"The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a news release. "Jarvis' on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release.

"These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus."

Landry totaled 288 catches for 3,560 receiving yards and 120 rushing yards and four rushing scores over his four-year tenure with the Browns. The 2017 NFL receptions leader averaged 100 catches over his first four seasons with the Dolphins, but slipped to an average of 72 receptions per season over his last four campaigns.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Saturday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to send wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round draft pick to the Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

Cooper is expected to top the Browns' depth chart at wide receiver in 2022. Cooper is signed through 2024. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, J'Marcus Bradley and Demetric Felton are among the other wide receivers under contract with the Browns through 2022.

Peoples-Jones led the team last season with 597 receiving yards in 13 games. He joined the franchise as a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.