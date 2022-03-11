Jets, veteran S Lamarcus Joyner agree to one-year deal

Veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner (L), who was set to hit free agency next week, will return to the New York Jets in 2022. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Sunny Shah announced. Shah announced the transaction Thursday on Twitter. Joyner, 31, was set to become a free agent next week. Advertisement

The eight-year veteran started the Jets' first game last season, but sustained a season-ending torn triceps injury in the loss to the Carolina Panthers.

He joined the Jets last off-season on a one-year, $3 million pact. Joyner totaled 66 tackles and five passes defensed in 14 games in 2020 for the Las Vegas Raiders. He entered the league as a second-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Joyner joined the Raiders in 2019. The Raiders released Joyner last off-season. He signed with the Jets three weeks later.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound defensive back held previous roles at cornerback. He totaled a career-high 72 tackles, six passes defensed and two sacks in 16 starts in 2015 for the Rams.

He totaled 49 tackles, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, a touchdown and a forced fumble in 12 starts in 2017 for the same franchise.

The Jets also announced Thursday that they re-signed safety Will Parks. Parks appeared in three games last season for the Jets. The six-year veteran joined the team Dec. 21. He was released by the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 20.