March 11, 2022 / 8:18 AM

Jets, veteran S Lamarcus Joyner agree to one-year deal

By Alex Butler
Veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner (L), who was set to hit free agency next week, will return to the New York Jets in 2022. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Sunny Shah announced.

Shah announced the transaction Thursday on Twitter. Joyner, 31, was set to become a free agent next week.

The eight-year veteran started the Jets' first game last season, but sustained a season-ending torn triceps injury in the loss to the Carolina Panthers.

He joined the Jets last off-season on a one-year, $3 million pact. Joyner totaled 66 tackles and five passes defensed in 14 games in 2020 for the Las Vegas Raiders. He entered the league as a second-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Joyner joined the Raiders in 2019. The Raiders released Joyner last off-season. He signed with the Jets three weeks later.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound defensive back held previous roles at cornerback. He totaled a career-high 72 tackles, six passes defensed and two sacks in 16 starts in 2015 for the Rams.

He totaled 49 tackles, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, a touchdown and a forced fumble in 12 starts in 2017 for the same franchise.

The Jets also announced Thursday that they re-signed safety Will Parks. Parks appeared in three games last season for the Jets. The six-year veteran joined the team Dec. 21. He was released by the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 20.
