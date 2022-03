Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (L), shown Feb. 6, 2022, was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season after recording eight sacks and a league-high 100 pressures. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby signed a multiyear contract extension with the franchise Friday. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Crosby inked a four-year, $98.98 million extension that includes $95 million in new money and $53 million guaranteed. The Raiders later confirmed the agreement, but the team didn't disclose terms. Advertisement

"I want to be of service to other people going through whatever they're going through right now," Crosby, who battled alcoholism two years ago, told reporters Friday. "It's crazy. My fiancée sent me a picture [of myself from] two years ago today ... the look on my face and how much different I looked; I didn't even recognize that person.

"But just two years later, I have the ability to not only take care of myself forever, but my kids and my dogs. I came from a tough situation, but I just want to show people there that anything's possible if you put your mind to it."

The Raiders selected Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Eastern Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass rusher notched 10 sacks as a rookie, then had seven more in the 2020 campaign.

Crosby was named to his first Pro Bowl after accumulating eight sacks this past season, when Pro Football Focus had him leading the league with 100 total pressures -- the third most in a single season since 2006.

The 24-year-old Crosby has compiled 142 total tackles, 25 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 12 passes defensed over 49 career games with the Raiders.