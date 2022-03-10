Trending
NFL
March 10, 2022 / 6:59 PM

Chicago Bears to trade star pass rusher Khalil Mack to Los Angeles Chargers

By Connor Grott
Chicago Bears defensive end Khalil Mack (52), shown Sept. 23, 2019, appeared in just seven games last season and notched six sacks. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to trade six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Chicago Tribune that the Chargers are sending a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears in return for Mack, who was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

The trade agreement marks the first significant move for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who was hired in January. The pending deal also reunites Mack with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who was Mack's linebacker coach when the Bears initially acquired the star pass rusher from the then-Oakland Raiders in September 2018.

In his first season with the Bears, Mack ended with 12.5 sacks and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. However, it was the only season in which he recorded at least 10 sacks in Chicago. He had 8.5 sacks in the 2019 campaign and nine sacks in 2020.

RELATED Arizona Cardinals release starting linebacker Jordan Hicks

Mack compiled 19 total tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery over seven games this past season. He underwent season-ending foot surgery in November.

The 31-year-old Mack will join four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa in Los Angeles. Over the past five seasons, Mack and Bosa both rank top four in defensive pressures.

Mack has three seasons remaining on his contract and is due $17.75 million in 2022, $22.9 million in 2023 and $23.25 million in 2024. According to ESPN, the Chargers will absorb his full contract.

RELATED Colts to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders

In 117 career games with the Raiders and Bears, Mack -- a four-time All-Pro choice -- has tallied 466 tackles, 76.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

RELATED Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner

