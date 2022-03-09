Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft

1/5
Former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal remains the No. 1 player in my mock draft for 2022. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI
MIAMI, March 9 (UPI) -- Top college football prospects Ickey Ekownu and Sauce Gardner are among the players who delivered impressive performances at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and improved their positions in my latest mock draft.
Hundreds of players were measured and tested mentally and physically last week in Indianapolis. Former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was widely projected as the top overall pick in many mock drafts before the combine, but slipped in some rankings.
He remains my No. 1 overall pick, followed by former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Ekwonu, an offensive tackle from North Carolina State.
Gardner, a former Cincinnati cornerback, and Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux round out other Top 5 picks.
Former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis are among the other players who improved on their draft stock at the combine.
Overall, my latest first-round mock draft features seven offensive linemen, seven defensive linemen, five defensive backs, five wide receivers, four quarterbacks, three linebackers and a running back.
Mock Draft 2.0
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
3. Houston Texans: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, NC State
4. New York Jets: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
7. New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
8. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
9. Denver Broncos: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
10. New York Jets: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
11. Washington Football Team: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
12. Minnesota Vikings: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
13. Cleveland Browns: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
15. Philadelphia Eagles: David Ojabo, DE/OLB, Michigan
16. Philadelphia Eagles: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
18. New Orleans Saints: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
19. Philadelphia Eagles: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
22. Las Vegas Raiders: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
23. Arizona Cardinals: Drake London, WR, USC
24. Dallas Cowboys: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
25. Buffalo Bills: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
26. Tennessee Titans: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
27. Cincinnati Bengals trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
28. Green Bay Packers: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
29. Miami Dolphins: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade with Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
32. Detroit Lions: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati