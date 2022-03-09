Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft

By Alex Butler
1/5
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
Former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal remains the No. 1 player in my mock draft for 2022. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

MIAMI, March 9 (UPI) -- Top college football prospects Ickey Ekownu and Sauce Gardner are among the players who delivered impressive performances at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and improved their positions in my latest mock draft.

Hundreds of players were measured and tested mentally and physically last week in Indianapolis. Former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was widely projected as the top overall pick in many mock drafts before the combine, but slipped in some rankings.

Advertisement

He remains my No. 1 overall pick, followed by former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Ekwonu, an offensive tackle from North Carolina State.

Gardner, a former Cincinnati cornerback, and Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux round out other Top 5 picks.

RELATED NFL Combine: Poor perception doesn't faze QB prospects

Former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis are among the other players who improved on their draft stock at the combine.

Overall, my latest first-round mock draft features seven offensive linemen, seven defensive linemen, five defensive backs, five wide receivers, four quarterbacks, three linebackers and a running back.

RELATED NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first Bengals, Lions trade up

Mock Draft 2.0

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

RELATED NFL Combine: RB prospects mimic Gurley, Barkley, Bell

3. Houston Texans: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, NC State

4. New York Jets: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

7. New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

8. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

9. Denver Broncos: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

10. New York Jets: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

11. Washington Football Team: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

12. Minnesota Vikings: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

13. Cleveland Browns: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Advertisement

15. Philadelphia Eagles: David Ojabo, DE/OLB, Michigan

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

18. New Orleans Saints: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

22. Las Vegas Raiders: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

23. Arizona Cardinals: Drake London, WR, USC

24. Dallas Cowboys: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

25. Buffalo Bills: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

26. Tennessee Titans: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

27. Cincinnati Bengals trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

28. Green Bay Packers: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

29. Miami Dolphins: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade with Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

32. Detroit Lions: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Latest Headlines

Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
NFL // 4 hours ago
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
March 8 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are expected to release franchise great and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Los Angeles Chargers sign receiver Mike Williams to $60M contract extension
NFL // 8 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers sign receiver Mike Williams to $60M contract extension
March 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have signed standout wide receiver Mike Williams to a multiyear contract extension.
NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges over 2021 arrest
NFL // 12 hours ago
NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges over 2021 arrest
March 8 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded guilty on Monday to two misdemeanor charges related to an incident last summer in which police say he drove while drunk and created a domestic disturbance.
Aaron Rodgers to return to Packers in 2022
NFL // 14 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers to return to Packers in 2022
March 8 (UPI) -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022, ending speculation that he would join another team or retire this off-season.
Dolphins apply franchise tag to TE Mike Gesicki
NFL // 16 hours ago
Dolphins apply franchise tag to TE Mike Gesicki
MIAMI, March 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins applied the franchise tag designation to tight end Mike Gesicki on Tuesday, a league source told UPI.
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
NFL // 1 day ago
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
March 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday to free up additional salary-cap space, the team announced.
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
NFL // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
March 7 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III on Monday, the team announced.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
NFL // 1 day ago
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
March 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 NFL season for betting on games, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday in a news release.
Colts Pro Bowl TE Jack Doyle retires from NFL
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts Pro Bowl TE Jack Doyle retires from NFL
March 7 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring from the NFL, he announced Monday in a statement released by the team.
Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku
NFL // 1 day ago
Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku
March 7 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns designated tight end David Njoku as their franchise tagged player, the team announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Chattanooga buzzer-beater sinks Furman, clinches tourney spot
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to push back against 'Westbrick' shaming
NHL cuts ties with top Russian hockey league
NHL cuts ties with top Russian hockey league
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen out indefinitely due to fractured finger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement