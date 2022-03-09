Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 9, 2022 / 10:56 PM

Arizona Cardinals release starting linebacker Jordan Hicks

By Connor Grott
Arizona Cardinals release starting linebacker Jordan Hicks
Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks (58), shown Jan. 2, 2022, signed with the team in 2019 and recorded 100-plus tackles in all three of his seasons in Arizona. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals released starting inside linebacker and defensive captain Jordan Hicks on Wednesday, the team announced.

Hicks played at a high level for the Cardinals last season, notching 116 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The Cardinals, however, are making the decision to give fellow linebacker Zaven Collins -- Arizona's first-round pick last year -- more playing time.

Advertisement

The Cardinals previously told Collins that he would be their starter last season after taking him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Hicks later admitted he was angered when the team initially told him he had lost his starting job to Collins.

Hicks subsequently demanded a trade, but a deal never materialized. The seven-year NFL veteran ended up starting all 17 regular-season games for the Cardinals in 2021.

By getting released now, Hicks is free to sign with another team before free agency officially begins next week. The roster move saves the Cardinals about $6.5 million in salary-cap space, but it also leaves $3 million in dead money.

Advertisement
RELATED Panthers, kicker Zane Gonzalez agree to 2-year extension

Hicks signed with the Cardinals in 2019 and compiled 100-plus tackles in each of his three seasons in Arizona. He had a career-high 149 tackles in the 2019 campaign, his first with the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old Hicks spent the first four seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Over 92 career games, he has recorded 637 tackles, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions and 34 passes defensed.

RELATED Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner

Latest Headlines

Colts to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders
NFL // 7 hours ago
Colts to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders
MIAMI, March 9 (UPI) -- A deal is "in place" to trade veteran quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Panthers, kicker Zane Gonzalez agree to 2-year extension
NFL // 12 hours ago
Panthers, kicker Zane Gonzalez agree to 2-year extension
March 9 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers and kicker Zane Gonzalez agreed to a two-year extension Wednesday, keeping the veteran under contract through the 2023 season, the team announced.
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
NFL // 20 hours ago
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
MIAMI, March 9 (UPI) -- Top college football prospects Ickey Ekownu and Sauce Gardner are among the players who moved up in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's latest mock draft due to their performances at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
NFL // 1 day ago
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
March 8 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are expected to release franchise great and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Los Angeles Chargers sign receiver Mike Williams to $60M contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Chargers sign receiver Mike Williams to $60M contract extension
March 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have signed standout wide receiver Mike Williams to a multiyear contract extension.
NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges over 2021 arrest
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges over 2021 arrest
March 8 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded guilty on Monday to two misdemeanor charges related to an incident last summer in which police say he drove while drunk and created a domestic disturbance.
Aaron Rodgers to return to Packers in 2022
NFL // 1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers to return to Packers in 2022
March 8 (UPI) -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022, ending speculation that he would join another team or retire this off-season.
Dolphins apply franchise tag to TE Mike Gesicki
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins apply franchise tag to TE Mike Gesicki
MIAMI, March 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins applied the franchise tag designation to tight end Mike Gesicki on Tuesday, a league source told UPI.
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
NFL // 2 days ago
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
March 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday to free up additional salary-cap space, the team announced.
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
NFL // 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
March 7 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III on Monday, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bellarmine wins ASUN, denied basketball tourney bid due to NCAA rule
Bellarmine wins ASUN, denied basketball tourney bid due to NCAA rule
Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon
Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
NBA suspends Kings center Domantas Sabonis for referee contact
NBA suspends Kings center Domantas Sabonis for referee contact
Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner
Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement