Panthers, kicker Zane Gonzalez agree to 2-year extension

March 9 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers and kicker Zane Gonzalez agreed to a two-year extension Wednesday, keeping the veteran under contract through the 2023 season, the team announced.

A source told NFL Network that the pact is worth $4.5 million. Gonzalez, 26, was set to enter free agency this off-season, but will now remain with the NFC South franchise.

The five-year veteran made a career-high 90.9% of his field goals last season. He also converted on a career-best three attempts from at least 50 yards and made a career-long attempt from 57 yards.

Gonzalez entered the league as a seventh-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Browns cut Gonzalez in 2018. He joined the Arizona Cardinals two months later. Gonzalez joined the Detroit Lions in 2021, but was released a few weeks later. He signed with the Panthers in September.

Gonzalez made 72.7% of his kicks in 12 games in 2020 for the Cardinals. He made 80.5% of his attempts over his first 28 career games. He is 127 for 134 on career extra point attempts.

NFL teams can start negotiations with other teams' free agents on Monday, but can't sign those players until Wednesday.