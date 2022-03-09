Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 9, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Panthers, kicker Zane Gonzalez agree to 2-year extension

By Alex Butler

March 9 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers and kicker Zane Gonzalez agreed to a two-year extension Wednesday, keeping the veteran under contract through the 2023 season, the team announced.

A source told NFL Network that the pact is worth $4.5 million. Gonzalez, 26, was set to enter free agency this off-season, but will now remain with the NFC South franchise.

Advertisement

The five-year veteran made a career-high 90.9% of his field goals last season. He also converted on a career-best three attempts from at least 50 yards and made a career-long attempt from 57 yards.

Gonzalez entered the league as a seventh-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Browns cut Gonzalez in 2018. He joined the Arizona Cardinals two months later. Gonzalez joined the Detroit Lions in 2021, but was released a few weeks later. He signed with the Panthers in September.

Gonzalez made 72.7% of his kicks in 12 games in 2020 for the Cardinals. He made 80.5% of his attempts over his first 28 career games. He is 127 for 134 on career extra point attempts.

Advertisement

NFL teams can start negotiations with other teams' free agents on Monday, but can't sign those players until Wednesday.

Read More

Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges over 2021 arrest Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner

Latest Headlines

Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
NFL // 9 hours ago
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
MIAMI, March 9 (UPI) -- Top college football prospects Ickey Ekownu and Sauce Gardner are among the players who moved up in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's latest mock draft due to their performances at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
NFL // 13 hours ago
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
March 8 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are expected to release franchise great and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Los Angeles Chargers sign receiver Mike Williams to $60M contract extension
NFL // 17 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers sign receiver Mike Williams to $60M contract extension
March 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have signed standout wide receiver Mike Williams to a multiyear contract extension.
NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges over 2021 arrest
NFL // 22 hours ago
NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges over 2021 arrest
March 8 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded guilty on Monday to two misdemeanor charges related to an incident last summer in which police say he drove while drunk and created a domestic disturbance.
Aaron Rodgers to return to Packers in 2022
NFL // 23 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers to return to Packers in 2022
March 8 (UPI) -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022, ending speculation that he would join another team or retire this off-season.
Dolphins apply franchise tag to TE Mike Gesicki
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins apply franchise tag to TE Mike Gesicki
MIAMI, March 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins applied the franchise tag designation to tight end Mike Gesicki on Tuesday, a league source told UPI.
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
NFL // 1 day ago
New England Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move
March 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday to free up additional salary-cap space, the team announced.
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
NFL // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III
March 7 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III on Monday, the team announced.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
NFL // 1 day ago
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games
March 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 NFL season for betting on games, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday in a news release.
Colts Pro Bowl TE Jack Doyle retires from NFL
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts Pro Bowl TE Jack Doyle retires from NFL
March 7 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring from the NFL, he announced Monday in a statement released by the team.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bellarmine wins ASUN, denied basketball tourney bid due to NCAA rule
Bellarmine wins ASUN, denied basketball tourney bid due to NCAA rule
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
Ekwonu, Gardner rise, Neal No. 1 in post-combine NFL mock draft
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner
Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon
Will Ferrell warms up with Warriors as 'Semi-Pro' star Jackie Moon
Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner
Bryant clinches NCAA tourney spot after fan brawl, blowout of Wagner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement