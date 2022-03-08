Trending
NFL
March 8, 2022 / 2:26 PM

NFL star Richard Sherman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges over 2021 arrest

By Simon Druker
Officials said that the charges against NFL star Richard Sherman stem from last year when he wrecked his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws' home and fought with officers, who used a police dog to subdue him. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded guilty on Monday to two misdemeanor charges related to an incident last summer in which police say he drove while drunk and created a domestic disturbance.

Sherman, 33, entered the pleas on Monday and was given a suspended 90-day sentence, and was also credited for two days served in custody.

The five-time Pro Bowler, pleaded guilty to negligent driving in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second, as well as a traffic infraction for speeding in a roadway construction zone.

The speeding fine comes with a $500 penalty, on top of a suspended fine of $1,000 for the other two offenses.

Sherman must also pay court costs totaling $1,325 and restitution to his father-in-law, as well as the Department of Transportation. He will also be under monitored court supervision for two years and must attend a DUI victim's panel within the next 60 days.

Sherman, who spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was arrested last July outside his wife's parents' Redmond, Wash., home after police say he attempted to break in.

Officials said that he wrecked his SUV in a construction zone, later tried to break in to his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to subdue him.

Authorities said Sherman did not enter the home or strike any family members.

Sherman, who played for the Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, said after the charges last summer that he was remorseful.

