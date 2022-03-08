Seahawks to release franchise icon, defensive captain Bobby Wagner

Seattle Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner (54), shown Oct. 7, 2018, had a career-best 170 total tackles this past season. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are expected to release franchise great and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. ESPN, NFL Media and The Athletic reported the move Tuesday. The Seahawks have yet to confirm Wagner's release, which comes on the same day in which Seattle agreed to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal. Advertisement

The Seahawks' reported decision to part ways with Wagner will save the franchise about $16.6 million in cash and salary-cap space, according to Spotrac, though the team will be left with a gaping hole in the middle of its defense.

Wagner, selected with Wilson on the second day of the 2012 draft, was one of the last remaining members of the "Legion of Boom" defenses that helped guide the Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII title in February 2014 and a return trip to Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

The 31-year-old Wagner notched a career-best 170 total tackles this past season. He also had one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass breakups.

In 151 career games with the Seahawks, Wagner -- an eight-time All-Pro choice and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection -- compiled 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 11 interceptions.

Wagner, who is the Seahawks' all-time tackles leader, was entering the final season of the three-year, $54 million extension that he signed in the summer of 2019. He will become a free agent for the first time in his career.

Earlier Tuesday, the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson to the Broncos in exchange for a significant package of players and draft picks.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Denver is trading quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round draft picks (2022 and 2023), two second-round selections (2022 and 2023) and a 2022 fifth-rounder to the Seahawks for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round choice.

Wilson leaves the Seahawks as the franchise's career leader in most major passing categories and the only quarterback to win a Lombardi Trophy for the team.