NFL
March 8, 2022 / 6:41 PM

Los Angeles Chargers sign receiver Mike Williams to $60M contract extension

By Connor Grott
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, shown Jan. 6, 2019, set career highs with 76 receptions and 1,146 yards while adding nine receiving touchdowns last season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have signed standout wide receiver Mike Williams to a multiyear contract extension.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Southern California News Group that Williams inked a three-year, $60 million deal with the Chargers that includes $40 million guaranteed upon signing and $28 million in the first year.

The Chargers confirmed the agreement later Tuesday, but the team didn't disclose terms of the pact.

Williams earned a base salary of about $15.7 million last season after the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

The 27-year-old Williams is coming off the best season of his five-year NFL career, setting career highs in receptions (76) and receiving yards (1,146) while adding nine touchdown catches -- one shy of his previous career best. He had six tying or go-ahead touchdown grabs this past season, the most in the league since Sterling Sharpe in 1989.

The Chargers selected Williams with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Clemson. He has missed just four games since his rookie campaign, which was largely derailed due to back and knee injuries.

Across his five seasons in Los Angeles, Williams has appeared in 72 games and compiled 227 catches for 3,662 yards and 26 touchdowns.

