The Miami Dolphins kept tight end Mike Gesicki (L) off the free agent market Tuesday by giving him the franchise tag.

MIAMI, March 8 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins applied the franchise tag designation to tight end Mike Gesicki on Tuesday, a league source told UPI. The move will keep the young tight end out of the free agency market while allowing the team to negotiate a long-term contract. Advertisement

Gesicki, 26, is expected to receive a $10.9 million salary in 2022, unless he agrees to a long-term deal with the AFC East franchise before July 15.

Gesicki joined the Dolphins as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 247-pound target totaled a career-high 73 catches for 780 yards and two scores in 17 games last season.

Gesicki totaled 199 catches for 2,255 yards and 14 scores through his first 64 career games. He missed just one game through his first four seasons.

His receiving yardage total trailed only rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who pulled in 104 catches for 1,015 yards and six scores.

NFL teams must declare their respective franchise-tagged players by 4 p.m. EST Tuesday. Free agency begins on March 16.