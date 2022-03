1/5

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team in 2022, ending speculation of a potential departure. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022, ending speculation that he would join another team or retire this off-season. Sources told ESPN, CBS Sports and The Pat McAfee Show about the extension. Sources told NFL Network and CBS Sports that Rodgers agreed to a four-year contract extension with the NFC North franchise. Advertisement

Rodgers, 38, was already under contract through next season, but is in negotiations for another pact.

Rodgers completed 68.9% of his throws for 4,115 yards, 37 scores and four interceptions in 16 starts last season. He claimed his fourth career NFL MVP award for his efforts.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro also won MVP in 2020, when he led the league with 48 touchdown passes and totaled just five interceptions.

Rodgers, who led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 2011, was 13-3 as the Packers' start in 2021. The Packers earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in their first postseason appearance.

Rodgers ranks fifth all time in passing touchdowns, second in passer rating and 10th in yards over his 17-year tenure with the Packers. His 1.3% pass interception percentage is the best of all time.