New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53), shown Sept. 30, 2018, was set to count $7.3 million against the team's salary cap. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday to free up additional salary-cap space, the team announced. The roster move creates about $4.1 million in cap space for the Patriots, who now have about $9 million in total cap space available. Advertisement

Van Noy was set to count $7.3 million against the Patriots' cap, according to Spotrac, which was the ninth-highest figure among players.

The 30-year-old Van Noy initially signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Patriots in March 2021 -- with $6 million guaranteed. It was his second stint with the organization (2016-19) after he'd been part of two Super Bowl championship teams in New England.

Van Noy signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 before returning to the Patriots for the 2021 campaign. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker appeared in 16 regular-season games for New England last season, ranking fourth on the team with 66 total tackles.

He also notched five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 10 passes defensed this past season.

In 111 career NFL games with the Detroit Lions, Patriots and Dolphins, Van Noy has compiled 424 tackles, 28.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 26 pass breakups.