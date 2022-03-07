Trending
March 7, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals use franchise tag on star safety Jessie Bates III

By Connor Grott
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates (30), shown Feb. 13, 2022, was set to become a free agent once his rookie contract expired at the end of the league year this month. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III on Monday, the team announced.

Bates was on the verge of becoming a free agent once his rookie contract expired at the end of the league year later this month. The deadline for teams to utilize the franchise tag is Tuesday.

"Over the past year, we've tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. "While that hasn't come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization."

The tender allows Bates and the Bengals to work toward a long-term deal until July 15 at 4 p.m. EST. If the sides are unable to reach an agreement, Bates won't be eligible for a contract extension until after the season.

The franchise tag amount for safeties in the 2022 season is projected to be about $12.9 million.

Bates played a critical role in the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI this past season. In four playoff games, he notched 20 total tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions, including one in Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's championship game.

The 25-year-old Bates started 15 games for the Bengals last season, recording 88 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and four passes defensed.

The Bengals selected Bates in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. The 2020 Second-Team All-Pro choice has appeared in 63 of a possible 65 games -- all starts -- across four seasons with the Bengals.

