March 7 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring from the NFL, he announced Monday in a statement released by the team. "I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates," Doyle wrote. "At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make." Advertisement

Doyle, 31, joined the Colts in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. The former Western Kentucky target totaled 295 catches for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns in 131 games over his nine seasons with the AFC South franchise.

Doyle was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2019. He totaled 29 catches for 302 yards and three scores in 17 games last season.

"Out of everything, being called a teammate was what I took the most pride in," Doyle wrote. "I have been blessed with some of the best teammates and they will forever be my friends.

"Being a teammate is what I will miss the most. I firmly believe that there is nothing better than being a teammate in the greatest team sport."

Doyle signed a three-year, $21.3 million contract extension in 2019. He was set to receive a $4.7 million base salary in 2022.

Mo Alie-Cox was the Colts top tight end last season, with 316 yards and four scores. He is set to become a free agent this off-season.

Reserves Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Michael Jacobson and Nikola Kalinic are the only tight ends currently under contract with the Colts in 2022.