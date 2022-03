Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (L) is now under contract through the 2022 season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns designated tight end David Njoku as their franchise tagged player, the team announced Monday. The Browns and other NFL teams use the franchise tag designation to keep a player under contract and out of free agency. The Browns can still negotiate with Njoku for a long-term contract. Advertisement

If Njoku and the Browns don't agree to terms on a longer pact, he will play on a projected $10.8 million one-year deal in 2022.

Njoku joined the team out of the University of Miami as the No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound playmaker totaled 36 catches for 475 yards and four scores in 16 games last season.

Njoku's best season came in 2018, when he hauled in 56 catches for 639 yards and four scores in 16 games.

The Browns also announced Monday that they tendered exclusive rights to wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, guard Michael Dunn and offensive lineman Blake Hance.

NFL teams must designate their respective franchise players by 4 p.m. EST Tuesday.

July 15 is the deadline for NFL teams to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term contracts.