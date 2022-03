Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, shown Nov. 10, 2019, typically holds a media session inside the Cowboys' luxury bus each year at the NFL Scouting Combine. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones won't make his traditional media appearance at this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Team officials told ESPN and Sports Illustrated on Friday that Jones will not make his usual appearance with the Dallas media at the combine due to a "minor medical issue." The team didn't reveal specifics of the ailment. Advertisement

The 79-year-old Jones normally would be in Indianapolis for the beginning of the on-field workouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium that started Thursday, but he remained in Dallas. Earlier this week, he was in attendance at the news conference for the welterweight boxing title fight between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas.

Each year at the scouting combine, Jones has conducted a media session inside the Cowboys' luxury bus to discuss multiple topics about the team entering the new season.

Jones also is extensively involved in an NFL project with league commissioner Roger Goodell that is requiring additional time, according to ESPN.

Jones has been the owner, president and general manager of the Cowboys since February 1989.