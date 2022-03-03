Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 3, 2022 / 5:53 PM

NFL Combine: RB prospects mimic Gurley, Barkley, Bell

By Alex Butler
1/7
NFL Combine: RB prospects mimic Gurley, Barkley, Bell
Former Florida running back Dameon Pierce talks to reporters at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4 (UPI) -- Top running back prospects Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Isaiah Spiller and Dameon Pierce say they try to mimic NFL greats with their respective games, displaying traits like eruptive speed, patience and even anger.

The four former college stars and other running back prospects met with reporters for 2022 NFL Scouting Combine media sessions Thursday at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

Advertisement

Each player touted his versatility, something all know teams crave, but their respective highlight reels offer a more apt depiction of their strengths.

"I believe I'm an all-around back," said Walker, who starred at Michigan State. "If I need to run a [pass catching] route out of the backfield, I can do that or if I need to get a yard on third down, I can do that, as well."

RELATED Top projected NFL Draft pick Evan Neal touts versatility, durability

Walker: Barkley, Tomlinson, Peterson

Walker ranked second in the nation with 1,636 rushing yards in 13 games last season for the Spartans. Despite his success as a runner, he totaled just 13 receptions.

Advertisement

On Thursday, he listed Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson and veteran Adrian Peterson as the running backs he tires to emulate in his game.

RELATED 49ers 'listening' to trade calls for injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Barkley and Tomlinson each produced at a high level as pass catchers throughout their careers. Peterson's career success is mostly due to his dominance as a runner.

Walker measured in at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds at Michigan State, shorter and much lighter than Barkley and Peterson, but nearly the same size as Tomlinson.

"I just love how tough Peterson runs and how he runs with passion," Walker said. "I just want to make the best of my opportunity. Whoever drafts me is making a great choice."

RELATED NFL Combine: Poor perception doesn't faze QB prospects

Walker is known for his ability to make decisive cuts and explode upfield. Like Peterson, he also showed an ability to get low and run over defenders. He also was great at ball protection while at Michigan State.

Spiller: Mixon, Bell

Spiller totaled 1,200 yards from scrimmage and seven scores in 12 games last season at Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back is known for his ability to read running lanes, keep his balance and ability to bounce runs outside.

Advertisement

Spiller also said he enjoyed watching Adrian Peterson when he was younger, but now models his game after Le'Veon Bell and Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mixon is listed at the same height and nearly the same weight as Spiller. Mixon also was compared to Bell throughout his pre-draft process.

Spiller mentioned the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks when asked about which NFL teams contacted him so far this off-season.

Hall: Bell, Kamara

Iowa State's Breece Hall might be the most well-rounded of the top running back prospects. He has drawn pre-draft comparisons to former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte, who also was known for his ability as a pass catcher.

Hall said he also enjoys watching Bell and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, another dynamic playmaker at the position.

Hall, listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, is among the bigger backs in the class. He is three inches taller and about the same weight as Kamara and nearly the exact same size Forte was during his playing days.

Hall said the Dolphins, Falcons and Buccaneers were among the 16 to 18 teams to whom he has spoken this off-season.

Advertisement

"I feel like I'm the best running back in this draft," Hall said. "Over the last two years, no running back has been able to what I've been able to do.

"I really respect the other guys' games. Kenneth and Isaiah are great, but I feel like I'm the best running back in this draft."

Hall ranked eighth in the nation with 1,464 rushing yards in just 12 games last season. He totaled 20 rushing touchdowns. He also ranked fourth in the country with 1,766 all-purpose yards, including his 302 receiving yards.

He said people "questioned" his speed early on in his collegiate career, but his vision and patience improved each year at Iowa State.

"What makes me different is that I'm really patient with the way I run and control the game," Hall said.

"I'm slow to and fast through."

Pierce: Gurley

Hall might be "fast through," but Pierce said he is "strong through" running lanes and sometimes opposing players.

Pierce, listed at 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, wasn't overly productive at Florida, but made an impact with his bruising runs into the end zone. His low usage rate and willingness as a blocker will likely attack NFL teams.

His physicality as a runner is impossible to miss in his game tape.

Advertisement

"I don't run with good intentions," Pierce said. "I take a lot of things from a lot of backs and I'm always adding to my game. My favorite running back from recent years was Todd Gurley."

Gurley was a bit taller than Pierce, but was around the same weight. He used his menacing runs to become a two-time All-Pro early in his NFL tenure.

Running back needy teams

Not many, if any, teams are expected to select a running back in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28 in Las Vegas. The top prospects at the position could start coming off draft boards in the later rounds April 29 and 30.

Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr., Notre Dame's Kyren Williams, Georgia's Zamir White and James Cook and Missouri's Tyler Badie are among the other running backs who could be selected in the early to mid rounds.

Many NFL teams now favor using multiple running backs instead of a primary rusher, but several teams appear in desperate need of talent at the position.

The Houston Texans ranked last in the league with 1,422 rushing yards in 2021. The Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among other teams that could use a talented ball career from the 2022 NFL Draft.
Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Top projected NFL Draft pick Evan Neal touts versatility, durability
NFL // 5 hours ago
Top projected NFL Draft pick Evan Neal touts versatility, durability
INDIANAPOLIS, March 3 (UPI) -- Former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, who weighed in at 336 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, said versatility and durability are among the key traits that make him the potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
49ers 'listening' to trade calls for injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL // 1 day ago
49ers 'listening' to trade calls for injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo
INDIANAPOLIS, March 2 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers front office executives are accepting calls and considering trade offers from other NFL teams for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, general manager John Lynch said Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Seahawks don't 'intend' to trade QB Russell Wilson, but teams show interest
NFL // 1 day ago
Seahawks don't 'intend' to trade QB Russell Wilson, but teams show interest
INDIANAPOLIS, March 2 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks continue to hear from other NFL teams about the availability of Russell Wilson, but don't intend to trade their starting quarterback, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Arizona Cardinals sign coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim through 2027
NFL // 1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals sign coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim through 2027
March 2 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals extended the contracts of coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim through the next six seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
NFL Combine: Poor perception doesn't faze QB prospects
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL Combine: Poor perception doesn't faze QB prospects
INDIANAPOLIS, March 2 (UPI) -- This year's top NFL quarterback prospects look past perception that the draft-eligible group isn't as talented as past classes.
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to have shoulder surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to have shoulder surgery
March 1 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to undergo surgery to repair a right shoulder injury and will be sidelined until this summer.
Denver Broncos to be 'aggressive' in quest for next quarterback
NFL // 2 days ago
Denver Broncos to be 'aggressive' in quest for next quarterback
March 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will take an aggressive approach in acquiring their next quarterback, general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott underwent postseason shoulder surgery
NFL // 2 days ago
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott underwent postseason shoulder surgery
March 1 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent left shoulder surgery this postseason, but is expected to be ready for the team's off-season training program, coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday.
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Neal, Hutchinson go first; Bengals, Lions trade up
MIAMI, March 1 (UPI) -- The first five picks of the 2022 NFL Draft will feature two offensive linemen, two edge rushers and a safety, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first mock draft. He also predicts two trades.
Packers, Bucs, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to play international NFL games
NFL // 3 days ago
Packers, Bucs, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to play international NFL games
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints are among the teams that will play international games in 2022, the NFL announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golfer Jason Day withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Golfer Jason Day withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix contract amid invasion of Ukraine
Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix contract amid invasion of Ukraine
Tiger Woods wins $8M PGA Tour bonus for golf popularity
Tiger Woods wins $8M PGA Tour bonus for golf popularity
Russian, Belarusian athletes banned from Paralympics on eve of event
Russian, Belarusian athletes banned from Paralympics on eve of event
Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out indefinitely with serious eye injury
Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out indefinitely with serious eye injury
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement