NFL, players' union agree to halt COVID-19 protocols

NFL teams are still required to comply with any state or local public health regulations and mandates. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The NFL and its players' union agreed to suspend all leaguewide COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, it was announced Thursday. The league's 32 teams received a memo detailing the decision, which was "based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity" of the coronavirus. Advertisement

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic," the league said in its memo.

Many of the NFL's most stringent protocols had been lifted by the end of the 2021 season, including mandatory COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players and staff, requirements to wear contact tracing devices and social distancing in shared areas at team facilities.

Currently, there are no football activities taking place at team facilities at this point in the off-season, and the earliest it can begin is April 4 for teams that hired new coaches.

Thursday's change, however, will impact coaches and staff members who are attending this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis or who work year-round in local markets. Those employees will no longer deal with surveillance testing -- regardless of vaccination status -- or mask requirements.

NFL teams can choose to impose their own masking policies if desired, and the memo also stated that certain COVID-19 protocols could be reimposed if circumstances warrant.

Advertisement

"Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community," the memo noted.

Clubs are still required to comply with any state or local public health regulations and mandates.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to cancel its 2020 off-season training and preseason, but the NFL has played all regular-season and playoff games since -- with a total of eight games being rescheduled.