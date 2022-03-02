Seahawks don't 'intend' to trade QB Russell Wilson, but teams show interest

1/5

Head coach Pete Carroll said several teams have called to check on the availability of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks continue to hear from other NFL teams about the availability of Russell Wilson, but don't intend to trade their starting quarterback, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday in Indianapolis. "At this time of year, there are conversations about everybody," Carroll said at an NFL Scouting Combine news conference at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Advertisement

"There are conversations with teams about all the players, particularly marquee players. That hasn't changed. It's the same as it has been. We have no intention of making any move there [with Wilson]."

Wilson, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers are among the veteran quarterbacks still under contract with their current teams who continue to be mentioned in trade rumors.

The Seahawks went 7-10 this season. Wilson, 33, completed 64.8% of his throws for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 starts last season. He won a career-low six games as a starter. The Seahawks averaged 10.8 wins per season through Wilson's first nine years in the league.

Carroll said he isn't "surprised" about Wilson's name being included in trade rumors. He also said he heard more rumors last off-season about the franchise quarterback's potential departure.

"It's a quarterback world right now," Carroll said. "They are talking about all of them. [Reporters] are doing everything they can to try to figure everything out.

"There are a lot of lines out in the water to try and guess what's going to happen."

Wilson is under contract through 2023. He is scheduled to make a $19 million base salary in 2022. He signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the franchise in 2019.

Wilson carries a $37 million salary cap hit in 2022 and a $40 million cap hit in 2023.

"Russell and I have had a partnership for all of these years," Carroll said. "We've worked at this the whole time.

"We've communicated on a really high level ever since I told him he was going to be the starter. ... I feel like we are on a good page and know what's going on and we are communicating really well still."