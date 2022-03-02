Arizona Cardinals sign coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim through 2027

1/4

March 2 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals extended the contracts of coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim through the next six seasons, the team announced Wednesday. "The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a news release. Advertisement

"We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization."

The Cardinals coach and general manager now are under contract with the NFC West franchise through the 2027 season.

Kingsbury, 42, led the Cardinals to an 11-6 record in 2021. The Cardinals, who started the season 7-0, lost to the eventual-champion Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

Kingsbury posted a 5-10-1 record in 2019, his first season as Cardinals coach. The Cardinals went 8-8 in 2020.

Keim, 49, just finished his ninth season with the franchise. The Cardinals are 76-67-2 in his tenure, with a 1-3 record in the postseason.

The Cardinals went 34-14 and went to the playoffs twice within Keim's first three seasons. They lost to the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFC Championship game.

The Cardinals' franchise is 0-1 in Super Bowl appearances.

Keim and Kingsbury are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine. They also are involved in contract talks with quarterback Kyler Murray, who wants an extension.

"Our long-term goal is to have Kyler Murray be our quarterback," Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday. "He understands that and he understands my view of him and how I feel about him."

The Cardinals have the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will he held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.