NFL
March 1, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Denver Broncos to be 'aggressive' in quest for next quarterback

By Alex Butler
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is under contract next season, but the team's decision-makers say they could use better production from the position. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will take an aggressive approach in acquiring their next quarterback, general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Paton's Broncos hold the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which runs April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas.

The Broncos had one of the league's worst passing offenses for the last several seasons, and could address the weakness through free agency, the draft or trades.

"I think it [the quarterback position] is always a priority," Paton said at the Indianapolis Convention Center. "It's the most important position in sports. We are always looking."

Paton said that the team is willing to move up or down in selection order during the draft and remains flexible to offers from other teams. The Broncos also enter the off-season with the sixth-most salary cap space in the league.

Denver traded for former Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater last off-season. Bridgewater completed 66.9% of his throws for 3,052 yards, 18 scores and seven interceptions in 14 starts. The Broncos went 7-7 in those appearances.

Bridgewater will become a free agent later this month.

Drew Lock, who joined the team in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, completed 60.4% of his throws for 787 yards, two scores and two interceptions in six appearances. The Broncos were winless in his three starts.

Third-string quarterback Brett Rypien appeared in just one game in 2022. The Broncos also were forced to start wide receiver Kendall Hinton in one game last season due to their other quarterbacks landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hinton attempted just one pass, a 1-yard completion, in that Jan. 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Paton said that Lock remains under contract with the Broncos through 2022, but added that the team will leave "no stone unturned" to find their next quarterback.

"We know we need better play out of the quarterback position, so we are going to be aggressive," Paton said.

The Broncos' first-year coach, Nathaniel Hackett, also met with reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis. He listed several attributes he looks for in a quarterback.

"I think whenever you are talking to a quarterback you are always looking for that 'it' factor," Hackett said. "That's always so important. You want a quarterback who, when he is out there, is going to make everyone better around him."

Hackett said he wants to see how a quarterback presents himself in front of a new group of people for the first time. He also said he will use different techniques try to make him feel uncomfortable so he can figure out how he'll handle himself in adverse situations.

"In the end it's about that intelligence, to be able to get out there and process quickly," Hackett said. "It's the hardest position in all of sports. You want to make sure you make the right decision."

Hackett served as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers for the last three seasons, where he worked with four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Broncos were among the teams linked to Rodgers last off-season amid reports that the quarterback didn't want to return to the Packers.

Hackett declined to say if the Broncos were interested in Rodgers when pressed Tuesday by reporters. Rodgers is involved in contract extension negotiations with the Packers.

