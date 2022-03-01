Cowboys QB Dak Prescott underwent postseason shoulder surgery

1/5

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his left shoulder this off-season, but is expected to be ready for the 2022 season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent left shoulder surgery this postseason, but is expected to be ready for the team's off-season training program, coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday. Prescott was one of eight Cowboys players who had postseason surgery, McCarthy said when he met with reporters for his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Advertisement

"He had a cleanup of his left [non-throwing] shoulder," McCarthy said. "It's something that needed to be done. So he is rehabbing that. He is starting his process to get back into it."

McCarthy said there is "no concern" about Prescott's rehabilitation process or timetable to return on time for 2022 team activities. Prescott also was one of several Cowboys players who attended recent voluntary training sessions at the team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

"If you went into our facility today, you would probably see 20 to 25 guys working out," McCarthy said.

Prescott, 28, completed a career-high 68.8% of his throws for 4,449 yards and a career-best 37 touchdowns in 16 starts last season. He led the Cowboys to an 11-5 record in those appearances. He missed the Cowboys' Oct. 31 win against the Minnesota Vikings with a strained calf.

Prescott also injured his right throwing shoulder last year in training camp, but did not lose any time.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection missed 11 games in 2020 due to a season-ending ankle injury. Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last off-season with the NFC East franchise. He is under contract through 2024.

The Cowboys went 12-5 last season and lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs. They went 5-1 over the final six weeks of the regular season.

Prescott quarterbacked the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL in terms of points for and yardage. The Cowboys totaled the second-most passing yards and third-most passing touchdowns.

NFL off-season workout programs start April 4 for teams that hired a new coach after the 2021 season. Clubs with returning head coaches can start workouts April 18.