Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires from NFL at 28

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet (R) spent two seasons protecting star quarterback Tom Brady (C). File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers left guard Ali Marpet decided to retire from the NFL at just 28 years old, he announced on Instagram. The seven-year veteran announced his retirement Sunday on the social media platform. Marpet started 16 games last season for the Buccaneers. Advertisement

He missed just four starts over his last four seasons and protected star quarterback Tom Brady over his last two campaigns. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection won a Super Bowl with Brady in 2020-21.

"After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I've come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much," Marpet wrote on Instagram. "This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today.

"I've made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can't express the profound impact you've had on me. I'm eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay."

Marpet joined the Buccaneers as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a five-year, $55 million contract extension with the franchise in 2018. He was due to make an additional $20 million in salary before he walked away from the deal.

The Buccaneers entered the off-season with a starting offensive line that included: Donovan Smith at left tackle, Marpet at left guard, Ryan Jensen at center, Alex Cappa and right guard and Tristan Wirfs at right tackle.

Nick Leveret, John Molchon, Aaron Stinnie, Sadarius Hutcherson and Brandon Walton are among the team's backup guards. Josh Wells and Jonathan Hubbard are on the depth chart as backup tackles. Robert Hainsey, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is a backup center.

Jensen, Cappa and Stinnie are set to become free agents.

