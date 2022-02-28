Packers, Bucs, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to play international NFL games

1/5

Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals were among the five teams announced to host international games in 2022. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints are among the teams that will play international games in 2022, the NFL announced Monday. The five opponents for those matchups will be announced later. The five announced teams will be the home team in their respective international regular-season matchups. Advertisement

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O'Reilly said in a news release.

"Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the U.K. can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

The league said that the Buccaneers will battle a to-be-announced foe at FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Munich Germany. The Cardinals will play a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The Packers and Saints each will host a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jaguars will play a game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Full matchup details, including the kickoff times and dates, will be confirmed as part of the full 2022 NFL schedule announcement. That announcement occurred in May in each of the last two off-seasons, but previously came in April.

The NFL announced in October that the German cities of Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf were finalists to host a future regular-season game. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Feb. 9 that Munich would host a game in 2022. Frankfurt is expected to host a game in 2023.

"We look forward to participating in the first regular-season NFL game in Munich, Germany, later this fall as part of the international series," Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer said.

"This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL's efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany."

The Jaguars will make their league-high ninth trip to England.

The NFL skipped its international series in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two games took place last season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets 27-20 on Oct. 10, while the Jaguars bested the Miami Dolphins 23-20 the next week.