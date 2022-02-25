Veteran OC Eric Bieniemy to return to Chiefs in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was a candidate to fill several head coach openings this off-season. Photo by All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Veteran offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season, after he again went unselected through another off-season head coach hiring cycle. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Pro Football Network on Thursday that Bieniemy met with Chiefs coach Andy Reid and agreed to a new one-year deal with the AFC West franchise. Advertisement

Bieniemy, 52, entered this off-season with an expiring contract. He joined the Chiefs in 2013 as a running backs coach and was promoted to his current role in 2018.

The Chiefs, led by All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, ranked third in offensive yards and fourth in points in 2021. They totaled the second-most passing attempts, fourth-most passing yards and sixth-most passing touchdowns.

RELATED Kansas City Chiefs release veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens

The Chiefs rushing offense totaled the 20th-most attempts, 16th-most yards and 14th-most touchdowns.

Under Bieniemy, the Chiefs led the NFL in offensive yards in 2018 and 2020. They've ranked inside the Top 5 for yards and points in each of the last four seasons. The Chiefs passing offense ranked inside the Top 5 for both yards and touchdowns in each of the three seasons before the 2021 campaign.

Bieniemy was the running backs coach at Colorado for two seasons and UCLA for three seasons from 2001 through 2005. He made his NFL jump in 2006 when he became the running backs coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

Bieniemy held that role while working with star running back Adrian Peterson for four of his five seasons with the NFC North franchise.

Peterson made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons and was selected twice as an All-Pro. He led the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2007 and 2008 and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2010.

Bieniemy left the Vikings to serve as Colorado's offensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012. He then joined the Chiefs, where he continues to work under Reid, who is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in NFL history.

He will again enter next off-season with contractual freedom to accept an offer to become an NFL head coach.

He went through several interviews over the last two off-seasons, but was not offered a job. Nine head coach vacancies have been filled since the start of last season. Bieniemy was included in interviews for more than a dozen head coach openings over the last three seasons.

Bieniemy told reporters in January that he was "blessed and very fortunate" to be a part of "chatter" to become a head coach, but he would not be distracted during the Chiefs' playoff run.

Advertisement

"It disappoints me that someone hasn't hired him, obviously, because he's so good," Reid told reporters last month, when asked about Bieniemy's prospects of becoming a head coach.