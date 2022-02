Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas agreed to a three-year contract on Friday with the NFC South franchise. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a three-year contract with tight end Ian Thomas, the team announced Friday. Thomas was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 16. Sources told NFL Network that the pact is worth $16.5 million. Advertisement

Thomas, 25, joined the Panthers as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Indiana star totaled 802 yards and four scores on 90 catches in 65 appearances over his first four seasons.

Thomas totaled 188 yards on 18 receptions in 17 games last season. He made a career-high 13 starts in 2021.

He is listed as the No. 2 tight end on the team's depth chart. First-string tight end Tommy Tremble joined the team as a third-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tremble totaled 180 yards and a score on 20 catches and a rushing touchdown in his rookie campaign. The Panthers also resigned backup tight ends Colin Thompson and Giovanni Ricci earlier this off-season.

The Panthers, who went 5-12 last season, own the No. 6 overall pick in the the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.