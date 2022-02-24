Tom Brady to star alongside Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin in '80 for Brady' movie

1/5

80 for Brady. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his 2017 title run with the New England Patriots are featured in the upcoming film. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will produce and act in the upcoming film 80 for Brady, inspired by a true story of a group of best friends who take a road trip to the 2017 NFL title game. Sources told the Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Variety on Wednesday that Paramount Pictures acquired worldwide rights to 80 for Brady from Endeavor Content, who will produce the film along with Brady's 199 Productions. Advertisement

Oscar winners Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Oscar nominee Lily Tomlin also star in the film, which follows the group of four New England Patriots fans who take a wild trip to see their hero, Brady, compete in Super Bowl LI.

"The collab you never expected," the retired quarterback wrote on his Instagram story.

Kyle Marvin co-wrote and directs the film, alongside executive producing and writing partner Michael Covino.

Super Bowl LI featured arguably the greatest comeback in NFL history. Brady's Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter before the future Hall of Famer sparked an epic comeback for his fifth title game victory.

Brady threw for 466 yards and two scores in the overtime win Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston. He won a sixth title two years later with the Patriots. Brady, who left the Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season, announced his retirement this off-season.

The 15-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time MVP and five-time Super Bowl MVP previously appeared as himself in several TV shows and movies, including Ted 2 and Entourage.

Brady is eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2027.

