Ex-Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough dies at 73

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former Houston Oilers star receiver and two-time Pro Bowl selection Ken Burrough died at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., his family said Thursday. He was 73.

In a statement, Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk highlighted Burrough's accomplishments on the field. No cause of death was provided.

"We have lost another great from the Luv Ya Blue era with the passing of Kenny Burrough," Strunk said. "Kenny provided the aerial threat and the big plays from Bum Phillips' Oiler teams, leading the league in receiving one season and earning two Pro Bowls over his 11 seasons in Houston.

"At the time of his retirement, he was the franchise leader in career receiving yards and he still ranks third currently. I will fondly remember his distinctive double zero jersey racing down the field on another long touchdown.

"It was great to see him at our last Oilers reunion, spending time with his teammates and reliving their special moments together. On behalf of our organization, I send our condolences to his family and his teammates. He will be missed."

Burrough, a first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1970, was traded to the Oilers before the 1971 season.

He led the NFL with a career-best 1,063 receiving yards in the 1975 campaign. He retired after the 1981 season with 421 receptions for 7,102 yards and 49 touchdowns over 156 games (124 starts).

Burrough, who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00 on his jersey, ranks third in Oilers/Titans franchise history in receiving yardage (6,906) and is tied for second with 47 touchdown grabs.

Before his NFL career, Burrough starred at Texas Southern University. He was an All-American in 1969 at the historically Black university.

Burrough was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

