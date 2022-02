Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard (C), shown Dec. 17, 2017, joined the New Orleans Saints in 2021. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints have elevated assistant coaches Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard into the roles of co-defensive coordinators under new head coach Dennis Allen, the team announced. The team said in a statement Wednesday that Nielsen will continue to oversee the Saints' defensive line, while Richard will remain as secondary coach. Advertisement

Allen previously served as the Saints' defensive coordinator under former head coach Sean Payton, who stepped away from the franchise last month. During that time, Nielsen was the assistant head coach/defensive line coach and Richard was the secondary coach.

In his introductory news conference, the 49-year-old Allen hinted that he likely would continue to call plays for the Saints' defense.

Nielsen has been with the Saints organization since 2017, while Richard arrived in 2021. New Orleans ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed last season and seventh in yards allowed.

The Saints have ranked fourth in both categories overall since 2019. The team has had the league's top run defense since Nielsen joined the franchise in 2017.

Also Wednesday, the Saints officially retained longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. The franchise also hired former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone as its offensive line coach and Kodi Burns -- who spent last season at the college level with the Tennessee Volunteers -- as its wide receivers coach.