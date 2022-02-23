Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. calls surgery a 'success,' poses with newborn son

1/5

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed son Zydn on Feb. 17, four days after Super Bowl LVI. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to Instagram on Wednesday to provide an update on his successful knee surgery and post photos with his newborn son, Zydn. Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee in the second quarter of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. Advertisement

Beckham and girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed Zyden at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, just four days after the Super Bowl. The Rams wide receiver underwent surgery Tuesday.

"Where do I even begin? This is as real as it gets," Beckham wrote for the caption on the photos. "This last week has been one that I truly could never forget. I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life.

"I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. ... Safe to say those were my plans and not God's. I know there's purpose in all of this and it may seem that this journey has come to an end, but it's really just a door opening to a new beginning. Starting it off, as a World Champion."

"The biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth," Beckham wrote. "The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran through me.

Advertisement

"A moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born and at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

Fellow Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson also announced the birth of a son just hours after the Rams beat the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Beckham, who caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, is set to become a free agent this off-season.

"I know y'all are probably tired of hearing me say every year now that 'this is my year,' but I'm going to be back," Beckham wrote on Instagram. "You better believe imma be back, and imma be back better than ever before."

Moments from Super Bowl LVI