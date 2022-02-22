Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure

1/5

Mason Rudolph is the only quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster who is under contract through the 2022 season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are "excited" about quarterback Mason Rudolph's future with the team following the retirement of longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger, general manager Kevin Colbert told reporters. Colbert made the comments during his annual media availability ahead of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He also said the team could make additional moves to bolster the position, which Roethlisberger locked down for nearly two decades. Advertisement

"With Ben's retirement, it's a different agenda as we enter into this off-season, and we'll continue to look at every possible option," Colbert said, according to the team website. "We know we've got two veteran players here, both of whom have started NFL games.

"We have confidence that Mason Rudolph, if we were to start the season today -- and that ultimately would be coach [Mike] Tomlin's decision -- Mason would be our starter and we're excited to see where that can go.

"We're excited to see what's next for Mason. And if we add to that position, we're going to look at every possible avenue as we really do for every other position."

Rudolph, 26, joined the Steelers as a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He completed 35 of 58 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and an interception in two appearances last season.

Rudolph completed 61.5% of his throws for 2,366 yards, 16 scores and 11 interceptions in 17 career appearances since the 2019 season. He didn't take a snap during his rookie campaign, when he served as the Steelers' third-string quarterback.

Rudolph is the only quarterback on the Steelers' roster who is under contract through the 2022 season. Colbert told reporters that 2021 backup Dwayne Haskins is expected to return and that the team could "add to the position" through free agency, trades and/or the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers, who went 9-7-1 in 2021-22, own the No. 20 overall pick in the first round.

Sam Howell of North Carolina, Malik Willis of Liberty, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh and Carson Strong of Nevada are among the draft's top quarterback prospects.

"Right now we know we have two [quarterback candidates] in the building," Colbert said. "Dwayne will be a restricted free agent, and I'm sure we'll decide to tender him at some point. So we have Dwayne and we have Mason.

"Can we add to that group from the outside? Sure."

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine runs from March 1 through 7 in Indianapolis. The 2022 NFL Draft is from April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas. Colbert plans to step down from his role as general manager after the draft, but said he could remain with the organization in another capacity.