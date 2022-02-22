Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 22, 2022 / 11:59 PM

Los Angeles Rams to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

By Connor Grott

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to lead their offense alongside Rams head coach Sean McVay.

League sources told NFL Media and Sports Illustrated on Monday that Coen will replace Kevin O'Connell as offensive coordinator of the Rams. O'Connell left the franchise earlier this month to become the Minnesota Vikings' head coach.

Advertisement

An agreement between Coen and the Rams hasn't been finalized, ESPN reported Tuesday, but it should be in the near future.

Coen was an assistant coach with the Rams from 2018-20 before joining the coaching staff at Kentucky. He spent 2018 and 2019 as the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach before serving as the team's assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

The 36-year-old Coen helped guide Kentucky to a 10-3 record in the 2021 season. The Wildcats capped their season with a 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Advertisement

Coen, a Rhode Island native, played quarterback at UMass and spent most of his early coaching career in the northeast, with stops at Brown, Rhode Island, UMass and Maine.

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs release veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens Browns WR Jarvis Landry hints at departure, wants to aid Super Bowl run Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure

Latest Headlines

Kansas City Chiefs release veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens
NFL // 4 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs release veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Tuesday, the team announced.
Browns WR Jarvis Landry hints at departure, wants to aid Super Bowl run
NFL // 14 hours ago
Browns WR Jarvis Landry hints at departure, wants to aid Super Bowl run
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry wants to return to the Cleveland Browns in 2022, but remains confident he can help another team win a championship if he departs this off-season, he tweeted Tuesday.
Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure
NFL // 15 hours ago
Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are "excited" about quarterback Mason Rudolph's future with the team following the retirement of longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger, general manager Kevin Colbert told reporters.
Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
NFL // 16 hours ago
Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Houston judge ruled Deshaun Watson can be questioned under oath in some of the 22 civil cases women filed against the Houston Texans star alleging instances of harassment and sexual assault, attorneys said.
NFL Scouting Combine amends COVID-19 policies amid boycott talks
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL Scouting Combine amends COVID-19 policies amid boycott talks
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The NFL Scouting Combine on Monday night sent a memo to all prospects attending next month's annual pre-draft event in Indianapolis, altering its COVID-19 rules and procedures after threats of player boycotts surfaced.
New Steelers assistant Brian Flores continues discrimination lawsuit
NFL // 1 day ago
New Steelers assistant Brian Flores continues discrimination lawsuit
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- New Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores says he will continue his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and wants the league to institute an oversight committee for its head coach hiring process.
Agents for NFL Draft prospects threaten combine boycott due to COVID-19 rules
NFL // 1 day ago
Agents for NFL Draft prospects threaten combine boycott due to COVID-19 rules
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Agents representing more than 150 draft prospects are threatening to boycott 2022 NFL Scouting Combine activities due to the league's COVID-19 bubble restrictions for the event.
Rams' Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly to pay for photographer's hospital bills after fall
NFL // 5 days ago
Rams' Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly to pay for photographer's hospital bills after fall
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, said they will cover a photographer's medical bills and replace her damaged cameras after she fell off a stage during the team's Super Bowl parade.
Packers to hire Tom Clements as QBs coach in hopes of keeping Aaron Rodgers
NFL // 5 days ago
Packers to hire Tom Clements as QBs coach in hopes of keeping Aaron Rodgers
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers are expected to hire Tom Clements, one of the coaches star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has long credited for his development during his early NFL years, as quarterbacks coach.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has MCL sprain, doesn't need surgery
NFL // 6 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has MCL sprain, doesn't need surgery
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow won't require surgery to repair the right knee injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic casts doubt on U.S. tennis tourneys
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic casts doubt on U.S. tennis tourneys
Junior hockey player banned for life, police investigate punch to referee
Junior hockey player banned for life, police investigate punch to referee
Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure
Steelers 'excited' about QB Rudolph's future after Roethlisberger departure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement