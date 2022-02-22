Los Angeles Rams to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to lead their offense alongside Rams head coach Sean McVay.

League sources told NFL Media and Sports Illustrated on Monday that Coen will replace Kevin O'Connell as offensive coordinator of the Rams. O'Connell left the franchise earlier this month to become the Minnesota Vikings' head coach.

An agreement between Coen and the Rams hasn't been finalized, ESPN reported Tuesday, but it should be in the near future.

Coen was an assistant coach with the Rams from 2018-20 before joining the coaching staff at Kentucky. He spent 2018 and 2019 as the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach before serving as the team's assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

The 36-year-old Coen helped guide Kentucky to a 10-3 record in the 2021 season. The Wildcats capped their season with a 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Coach @LiamCoen got 'em off and running on day 1️⃣ We mic'd up our new offensive coordinator to start spring practice #ForTheTeam pic.twitter.com/bnQggu1DO9— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 18, 2021

Coen, a Rhode Island native, played quarterback at UMass and spent most of his early coaching career in the northeast, with stops at Brown, Rhode Island, UMass and Maine.