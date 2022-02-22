Kansas City Chiefs release veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, shown Dec. 5, 2021, had 80 tackles and one interception last season. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Tuesday, the team announced. Hitchens joined the Chiefs as a free agent in 2018, and he notched a career-high 135 total tackles that season. In four seasons in Kansas City, he appeared in 70 total games in the regular season and playoffs. Advertisement

In his final season with the Chiefs, the 29-year-old Hitchens compiled 80 tackles and an interception across 15 games.

The Chiefs will save about $8.4 million against the salary cap in 2022 with the release of Hitchens, who won a Super Bowl with the franchise in February 2020.

"I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "He's as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him."

Super Bowl LIV Champion. Team Captain. Thank you, Hitch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJeTfP9vRJ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 22, 2022

Before joining the Chiefs, Hitchens spent his first four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Over 63 regular-season and playoff games for the Cowboys, he recorded 3.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Advertisement

"He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. "We appreciate everything he's done for the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career."

Hitchens has tallied 685 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and 12 pass breakups over 119 career games with the Cowboys and Chiefs.