Browns WR Jarvis Landry hints at departure, wants to aid Super Bowl run

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (R) could be released this off-season due to the team's limited salary cap penalty for making that move. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry wants to return to the Cleveland Browns in 2022, but remains confident he can help another team win a championship if he departs this off-season, he tweeted Tuesday. Landry is not a free agent, but his contact with the Browns includes future guaranteed money. Landry is set to make about $14.3 million in base salary in 2022. His release would only cost the Browns $1.5 million in dead cap space. Advertisement

Landry, 29, totaled a career-low 52 catches for 570 yards and two scores in 12 starts last season. He tweeted Tuesday that he came back "way too early" from several injuries he sustained earlier in the season, which hampered his production.

"Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life," Landry tweeted. "I got hurt Week 2 with a high grade MCL sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way too early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it."

Landry added, "I gave everything. Everything!"

Landry joined the Browns in a 2018 trade from the Miami Dolphins. The second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins. He made the Pro Bowl every year from 2015 through 2019.

He signed a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with the Browns in 2018.

"I have put the ball in Cleveland's court by telling them I would like to stay, but if not, then I'm confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere," Landry tweeted.

In January, Browns general manager Andrew Berry declined to discuss specifics about Landry's future when asked at a news conference.

"I think everybody on this call knows how much respect we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he has meant for our team and organization over the past several years," Berry said.

"He has been a productive player for us really since the day that we traded for him, and he has been really a key piece in terms of how the team and organization has evolved over the last several years."

The Browns have just over $24 million in salary cap space this off-season. Second-year wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones led the Browns with 597 yards on 34 catches in 14 games last season. He also totaled three scores.