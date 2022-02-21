Trending
NFL
Feb. 21, 2022 / 11:53 PM

NFL Scouting Combine amends COVID-19 policies amid boycott talks

By Connor Grott
NFL Scouting Combine amends COVID-19 policies amid boycott talks
Last year's NFL Scouting Combine was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event is scheduled to run from March 1-7. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The NFL Scouting Combine on Monday night sent a memo to all prospects attending next month's annual pre-draft event in Indianapolis, altering its COVID-19 rules and procedures after threats of player boycotts surfaced.

The memo, obtained by ESPN and NFL Media, focused on mask-wearing for players and medical personnel, as well as outlining the combine's secure areas. Those were key points of contention among players' agents.

"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we continue to evolve our combine policies and procedures in consultation with medical experts," the memo stated. "While masks continue to be required for air travel and during medical exams at the combine (players and medical personnel), wearing a mask at other times while on site is recommended, but not required.

"We encourage all players to remain within the secure combine areas at all times for your safety. However, if you would like to leave the secure areas during free time in your schedule, you are now permitted to do so at your own risk."

The memo was released just hours after the possibility of player boycotts made news Monday morning. According to reports, multiple agents were threatening to organize a boycott of certain key elements of the scouting combine if their concerns about a bubble-like environment in Indianapolis weren't addressed.

Last week, the NFL sent a memo to draft prospects and their representatives outlining rules for the combine, including a bubble environment that would prevent players from interacting with their personal trainers, doctors, nutritionists and agents while at the event.

Monday night's memo contained additional amendments to further accommodate players and their training teams at the combine.

"If you prefer to remain in the secure areas and have your approved medical support personnel (physical therapist, massage therapist, or approved athletic trainer) enter the secure area to provide medical treatments, please follow the previously communicated procedure and complete the form in Teamworks," the memo added.

Last year's NFL Scouting Combine was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event is scheduled to run from March 1-7.

