Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (C) celebrates with teammates during their Super Bowl parade Wednesday in front of the Los Angeles Coliseum in L.A. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams, star quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, said Thursday that they will cover a photographer's medical bills and replace her damaged cameras after she fell off a stage during the team's Super Bowl parade Wednesday. Kelly Smiley, who is a photo editor for the NFL, NBA and NHL and a freelance photographer, wrote Thursday on Twitter that she suffered a fractured spine as a result of the fall, which occurred in front of Matthew and Kelly Stafford. Advertisement

In addition to her injuries, both of Smiley's cameras were broken, she said. Smiley stepped backward on the stage and lost her footing, causing her to tumble to the floor.

In a video that circulated on social media, Matthew Stafford appeared to notice that Smiley fell off the stage, but he walked away and declined to offer help. Kelly Stafford, however, walked to the edge of the stage to check on Smiley.

Matthew Stafford was widely criticized on social media for his response in the seconds after the incident.

"We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since [Wednesday's] incident and we are sorry for what happened," the Rams and the Staffords said in a joint statement. "As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery."

Shortly after the incident, a GoFundMe page was created to help Smiley. As of Thursday night, the page had generated more than $45,000.