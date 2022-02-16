Trending
NFL
Feb. 16, 2022 / 11:59 PM

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has MCL sprain, doesn't need surgery

By Connor Grott
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has MCL sprain, doesn't need surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after suffering the knee injury in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow won't require surgery to repair the right knee injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday that Burrow will just need rest after the second-year gunslinger aggravated a sprained MCL in his right knee during the team's loss to the Rams. Burrow remained in the game despite limping off the field in the second half of the Bengals' 23-20 loss.

Burrow was initially sore after the Bengals' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. He aggravated the knee again in Cincinnati's Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think everybody sees the same thing," Taylor said of Burrow's resiliency and toughness. "Everyone who's on the Zoom, our coaching staff, our players, people around the league. They have a tremendous amount of respect for the job that he's done and the way he's gone about it."

RELATED Bengals reward head coach Zac Taylor with multiyear contract extension

Taylor also noted that he doesn't believe Burrow will need surgery for a pinkie injury he suffered on his throwing hand during the middle of the season.

Burrow appeared in just 10 games for the Bengals last season before suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. He missed the remainder of his rookie campaign due to the major knee injury, but he didn't miss any off-season activities entering the 2021 season.

In 16 games this past season, Burrow finished with 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions en route to NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

RELATED Bengals assistant Al Golden to become defensive coordinator at Notre Dame

Moments from Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams players, coaches, and staff celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Super Bowl LVI: Stafford, Kupp lead Rams over Bengals for NFL title

