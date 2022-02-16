Trending
NFL
Feb. 16, 2022 / 7:34 PM

Atlanta Falcons release edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. after two seasons

By Connor Grott
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6), shown Sept. 19, 2021, played in 14 games and finished with 4.5 sacks this past season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons released veteran outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. on Wednesday, the team announced.

Fowler was scheduled to become a free agent heading into the 2022 season, which was converted into a void year in his reworked contract. The 27-year-old edge rusher initially signed a three-year pact with the Falcons in free agency in 2020, but he agreed to take a pay cut in the 2021 campaign with an opportunity to earn more in incentives and add the void year.

He failed to hit any of the incentives that were included in the restructured deal, appearing in 14 games -- starting six -- and finishing with just 4.5 sacks.

During his two seasons in Atlanta, Fowler played a combined 28 games -- starting 19 of them -- and recorded 59 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defensed.

By the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Fowler's playing time had become inconsistent. In some games, he would play more than 50% of the Falcons' defensive snaps. However, he'd play under 40% of the snaps in other matchups.

Fowler topped the Falcons with 4.5 sacks this past season, but Atlanta ranked last in the NFL with just 18 sacks.

The release of Fowler leaves the Falcons with about $4.7 million in dead money for 2022, but the club is freed from the majority of the inflated deal.

Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, has compiled 200 total tackles, 35 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries over 91 career games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Falcons.

