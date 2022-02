Cincinnati Bengals assistant Al Golden coached linebackers for the Bengals the past two years and was considered a key staff member during the team's Super Bowl run this past season. Photo courtesy of Cincinnati Bengals/Official Website

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Al Golden is expected to become the new defensive coordinator at the University of Notre Dame. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and 247Sports on Tuesday that Golden agreed to a three-year deal with Notre Dame. According to the outlets, the agreement should be finalized in the coming days. Advertisement

Golden, a former longtime college football head coach, will give first-year Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman a veteran presence on his coaching staff. Golden spent 10 years as a college head coach from 2006-15, posting a 59-59 combined record during his stints at Temple and Miami.

The pending hire will complete Freeman's on-field coaching staff, which includes seven of 10 new assistants.

Golden, who transitioned to professional football after Miami fired him, has spent the past six years as an NFL assistant with the Detroit Lions and Bengals. He coached linebackers for the Bengals the past two years and was considered a key staff member during the team's Super Bowl run this past season.

The 52-year-old Golden had a 27-34 overall record at Temple from 2006-10. He became head coach of the Hurricanes in 2011 and went 32-25 across parts of five seasons before being fired.

