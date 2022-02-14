Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 14, 2022 / 10:06 PM

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

By Connor Grott
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, shown Dec. 10, 2015, spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks this past season. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of felony domestic violence, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Airport Police Division said in a statement that officers responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. about a possible domestic violence incident on an aircraft that was scheduled to depart for Houston.

Advertisement

Authorities said the plane turned back to the gate because of a "verbal and physical altercation" between Peterson and a female victim, later identified as his wife. The flight, with Peterson's wife on board, later departed for Houston.

The airport police said it made the required notifications to the FBI and Peterson was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. According to online records, he was given a $50,000 bail and released Sunday afternoon on bond. His court date is set for June 16.

RELATED Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching

Later Sunday, Peterson told Fox 26 in Houston that he grabbed at his wife's wedding ring and scratched her finger. The plane then returned to the gate and Peterson was taken into custody.

"I was literally mind-blown that they took me to jail," Peterson said. "They were like, 'I'm sorry, Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, [in] the state of California, we have to take you in.' I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I'm just like, 'Wow! I cannot believe this is happening right now. I'm going to jail, and I literally didn't do anything.'"

Advertisement

Peterson noted that his wife wasn't going to press charges for the incident. A representative for Peterson and his wife said in a statement that the couple "had a verbal argument" on the flight.

RELATED Seattle Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

"It's blown out of proportion," Peterson said. "Me and my wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn't press any charges.

"The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that's why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines: domestic violence. You'd think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that."

In 2014, Peterson was charged with felony child abuse for using a switch to discipline his then-4-year-old son, which resulted in cuts and bruises over the boy's body. Peterson eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault.

RELATED Tennessee Titans waive ex-Pro Bowl RB Adrian Peterson after three games

Peterson was fined $4,000, received two years of probation and performed 80 hours of community service. In addition, the NFL suspended him for one year.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old Peterson, widely considered one of the best tailbacks ever, played for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks this past season. He ranks fifth in league history with 14,918 career rushing yards.

Latest Headlines

Super Bowl LVI: Stafford, Kupp lead Rams over Bengals for NFL title
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl LVI: Stafford, Kupp lead Rams over Bengals for NFL title
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw a clutch touchdown toss to Cooper Kupp with 1:29 remaining to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a tight victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.
Super Bowl LVI: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. injures knee, doesn't return
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl LVI: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. injures knee, doesn't return
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams lost one of their top playmakers in the first half of Super Bowl LVI when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sustained a left knee injury Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
NFL's San Francisco 49ers hit by ransomware attack
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL's San Francisco 49ers hit by ransomware attack
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Sunday the team was targeted in a ransomware attack that caused a "temporary disruption" of its corporate IT network.
'Silent Warrior' Joe Burrow built Bengals' composure amid Super Bowl run
NFL // 3 days ago
'Silent Warrior' Joe Burrow built Bengals' composure amid Super Bowl run
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow says he won't force his methodical football approach on other Cincinnati Bengals players. Nevertheless, that composure infected his teammates and helped drive them to Super Bowl LVI.
Super Bowl LVI: Bengals, Rams excited for family, friends to watch full-circle moment
NFL // 3 days ago
Super Bowl LVI: Bengals, Rams excited for family, friends to watch full-circle moment
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams players and coaches got emotional Friday when asked who they invited to attend Sunday's Super Bowl LVI. Some requested a small crowd, while others invited dozens to SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl LVI: Interest favors Bengals over Rams on social media, searches
NFL // 3 days ago
Super Bowl LVI: Interest favors Bengals over Rams on social media, searches
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Social media and search engine users showed more support and interest for the Cincinnati Bengals than Los Angeles Rams entering Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif., according to Google and Twitter data.
Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah says he'll bathe in chili if team wins Super Bowl
NFL // 3 days ago
Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah says he'll bathe in chili if team wins Super Bowl
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said he will take a bath in the city's famous Skyline Chili if his team beats the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.
Super Bowl LVI: Bengals, Rams ready to battle
NFL // 3 days ago
Super Bowl LVI: Bengals, Rams ready to battle
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Young leaders hope to bring the Cincinnati Bengals their first championship in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif., while veteran stars try to help coach Sean McVay gain redemption from a 2019 title game loss.
NFL Honors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins MVP, Steelers' T.J. Watt gets defense award
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL Honors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins MVP, Steelers' T.J. Watt gets defense award
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received his second-consecutive -- and fourth overall -- MVP award Thursday at the NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif.
Football from Tom Brady's final touchdown pass headed to auction
NFL // 3 days ago
Football from Tom Brady's final touchdown pass headed to auction
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The football from the final touchdown pass of Tom Brady's NFL career is going up for auction Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympians upset Kimila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test
Olympians upset Kimila Valieva cleared to skate after positive drug test
French figure skaters set ice dance world record, U.S. claims Olympic bronze
French figure skaters set ice dance world record, U.S. claims Olympic bronze
Team Canada advances to gold medal game in women's Olympic hockey
Team Canada advances to gold medal game in women's Olympic hockey
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
USA beats Finland, will face Canada for women's hockey gold
USA beats Finland, will face Canada for women's hockey gold
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement