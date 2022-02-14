NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, shown Dec. 10, 2015, spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks this past season. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of felony domestic violence, authorities said. The Los Angeles Airport Police Division said in a statement that officers responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. about a possible domestic violence incident on an aircraft that was scheduled to depart for Houston. Advertisement

Authorities said the plane turned back to the gate because of a "verbal and physical altercation" between Peterson and a female victim, later identified as his wife. The flight, with Peterson's wife on board, later departed for Houston.

The airport police said it made the required notifications to the FBI and Peterson was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. According to online records, he was given a $50,000 bail and released Sunday afternoon on bond. His court date is set for June 16.

Later Sunday, Peterson told Fox 26 in Houston that he grabbed at his wife's wedding ring and scratched her finger. The plane then returned to the gate and Peterson was taken into custody.

"I was literally mind-blown that they took me to jail," Peterson said. "They were like, 'I'm sorry, Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, [in] the state of California, we have to take you in.' I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I'm just like, 'Wow! I cannot believe this is happening right now. I'm going to jail, and I literally didn't do anything.'"

Peterson noted that his wife wasn't going to press charges for the incident. A representative for Peterson and his wife said in a statement that the couple "had a verbal argument" on the flight.

"It's blown out of proportion," Peterson said. "Me and my wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn't press any charges.

"The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that's why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines: domestic violence. You'd think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that."

In 2014, Peterson was charged with felony child abuse for using a switch to discipline his then-4-year-old son, which resulted in cuts and bruises over the boy's body. Peterson eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault.

Peterson was fined $4,000, received two years of probation and performed 80 hours of community service. In addition, the NFL suspended him for one year.

The 36-year-old Peterson, widely considered one of the best tailbacks ever, played for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks this past season. He ranks fifth in league history with 14,918 career rushing yards.