Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 11, 2022 / 2:04 PM

Super Bowl LVI: Interest favors Bengals over Rams on social media, searches

By Alex Butler
1/5
Super Bowl LVI: Interest favors Bengals over Rams on social media, searches
Social media and search engine users are more interested in the Cincinnati Bengals than the Los Angeles Rams ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Social media and search engine users showed more support and interest for the Cincinnati Bengals than Los Angeles Rams entering Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif., according to Google and Twitter data.

Twitter reported that tweets from the United States about the Bengals double the number of tweets about the Rams since the start of the 2021-22 NFL season. A total of 48 states tweeted more about the Bengals, while just California and Hawaii tweeted more about the Rams.

Advertisement

The Bengals were the most tweeted-about team in the NFL, followed by the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, who was named the 2021 NFL Comeback Player on Thursday, was the most mentioned Bengals player, while 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase, and Joe Mixon, Eli Apple and Tee Higgins were the other most mentioned Bengals players.

RELATED Super Bowl ads selling for $7 million this year -- and they're already sold out

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the most mentioned Rams player, followed by 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey.

Several Bengals and Rams players also predicted Super Bowl appearances or victories in tweets over the past several seasons. Mixon tweeted Dec. 22 that he planned to miss the Pro Bowl because "the Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl."

Advertisement

The AFC Championship game, played between the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs was the most tweeted about NFL game of the season.

RELATED Super Bowl LVI: Bengals seek first title, McVay's Rams try for redemption

Google trends data shows that the Bengals also were more searched for than the Rams over the past seven days. The Rams were involved in more searches over the past 30 days, three months and 12 months.

Over the past day, the Bengals owned a 53 to 47% edge on the Rams in searches.

RELATED Nearly $100M in fake sports memorabilia seized entering Super Bowl LVI

Burrow is the most searched-for Bengals player on Google. Stafford leads Rams player searches.

Google also reported that searches for the history of the NFL spiked more than 600% over the past month. Searches for Super Bowl appetizers and the national anthem are among sites "breakout trends" over the past month.

Advertisement

In photos: 2022 Super Bowl Experience

Visitors immerse themselves in the history of the NFL at an interactive exhibition at the Los Angeles Convention Center last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah says he'll bathe in chili if team wins Super Bowl
NFL // 4 hours ago
Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah says he'll bathe in chili if team wins Super Bowl
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said he will take a bath in the city's famous Skyline Chili if his team beats the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.
Super Bowl LVI: Bengals seek first title, McVay's Rams try for redemption
NFL // 11 hours ago
Super Bowl LVI: Bengals seek first title, McVay's Rams try for redemption
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Young leaders hope to bring the Cincinnati Bengals their first championship in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif., while veteran stars try to help coach Sean McVay gain redemption from a 2019 title game loss.
NFL Honors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins MVP, Steelers' T.J. Watt gets defense award
NFL // 15 hours ago
NFL Honors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins MVP, Steelers' T.J. Watt gets defense award
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received his second-consecutive -- and fourth overall -- MVP award Thursday at the NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif.
Football from Tom Brady's final touchdown pass headed to auction
NFL // 16 hours ago
Football from Tom Brady's final touchdown pass headed to auction
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The football from the final touchdown pass of Tom Brady's NFL career is going up for auction Sunday.
Nearly $100M in fake sports memorabilia seized entering Super Bowl LVI
NFL // 22 hours ago
Nearly $100M in fake sports memorabilia seized entering Super Bowl LVI
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Federal agents seized nearly $100 million worth of counterfeit NFL merchandise in the year leading up to Super Bowl LVI and expect additional challenges this week due to the size of Los Angeles, officials said Thursday.
Super Bowl LVI: Ramsey-Chase, Hilton-Kupp matchups will be must-see TV
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl LVI: Ramsey-Chase, Hilton-Kupp matchups will be must-see TV
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two wide receiver-cornerback matchups will demand attention in Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton look forward to defending Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp, respectively.
Super Bowl LVI: Wind, hot weather impact preparations for Rams, Bengals
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl LVI: Wind, hot weather impact preparations for Rams, Bengals
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battled the weather in their first workouts during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, with the heat already impacting preparations for Sunday's game at indoor SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl LVI: Safety agencies unite as huge crowds, cash flow into LA
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl LVI: Safety agencies unite as huge crowds, cash flow into LA
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- No known major threats have been directed at Los Angeles, but public safety officers will be challenged by record crowds and large venues as hoards of people and lots of money flow into the city for Super Bowl LVI.
Germany to host first NFL regular-season game in 2022 campaign
NFL // 1 day ago
Germany to host first NFL regular-season game in 2022 campaign
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The NFL will stage a regular-season game in Munich, Germany, next season for the first time in league history, it was announced Wednesday.
NFL to consider removing minority coach interview rule, seek alternative
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL to consider removing minority coach interview rule, seek alternative
INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The NFL could change or remove its requirement for teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs amid a shortage of recent diverse hires, commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday in Inglewood, Calif.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian skater Kamila Valieva failed drug test; IOC wants suspension in Beijing
Russian skater Kamila Valieva failed drug test; IOC wants suspension in Beijing
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets to trade superstar James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers
Mikaela Shiffrin completes super-G; Lara Gut-Behrami wins gold
Mikaela Shiffrin completes super-G; Lara Gut-Behrami wins gold
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Nets' Kevin Durant avoids taking James Harden in NBA All-Star Game Draft
Nets' Kevin Durant avoids taking James Harden in NBA All-Star Game Draft
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement