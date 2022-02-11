Super Bowl LVI: Bengals, Rams excited for family, friends to watch full-circle moment

1/5

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd speaks at a media availability before Super Bowl LVI on Friday at UCLA's Drake Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams players and coaches got emotional Friday, when asked who they invited to attend Sunday's Super Bowl LVI. Some requested a small crowd, while others invited dozens to SoFi Stadium. The moment will represent a full-circle journey for the players and their connections, some who were with them from the start and others who helped them reach the NFL. Advertisement

"My mother and daughter are the two most important things in life right now," Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said at Bengals practice at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus.

"I'd do anything for them. Having the rest of my family, brothers, cousins, aunts and best friends seeing me achieve the goal I've wanted since I was a little kid means everything."

An estimated 12,250 tickets were made available for each Super Bowl team. Players, front office members, coaches, season ticket holders and others associated with the franchises are among those eligible for those tickets.

Advertisement

Boyd said he plans to help get tickets for 12 people.

"Win or lose, it's still something very rare for a guy to be a part of," Boyd said. "I'm going to take full advantage of the opportunity."

While average fans face the challenge of paying thousands for tickets on the secondary market, players are challenged with a flood of requests from friends and some family members. The NFL allots Super Bowl teams a large percentage of early buying opportunities.

"The Rams did a great job for us as a team to kind of help us get tickets and all that stuff out of the way early, and then you can just go out there and focus on football," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon plans for 30 people -- between family and friends -- to sit in his cheering section. Those people include high school coaches and others who impacted his life.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also acknowledged his high school, giving tickets to Athens High School coach Nathan White.

Burrow is in regular contact with White, who was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator when he attended the Ohio school.

"They helped make me who I am today," Burrow said of his high school coaches. "I wouldn't be here without all the people that supported me in Athens.

Advertisement

"I hope I'm making everybody proud."

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will have a small, but faithful, cheering section. He said he most looks forward to playing in front of his mom and dad.

"My pops has never missed a game: football, basketball or track," Chase said. "Their love and support means everything."

Rams players have the benefit of playing the Super Bowl on their home field, which means many of their friends and family members don't need to travel to watch them play and that will likely lead to more support.

"My family is going to be out here and my kids," Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. "I'm going to enjoy this experience with them. Whatever happens, I'm just going to enjoy myself."

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday and airs on NBC.

