Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 10, 2022 / 12:09 PM

Super Bowl LVI: Wind, hot weather impact preparations for Rams, Bengals

By Alex Butler
1/5
Super Bowl LVI: Wind, hot weather impact preparations for Rams, Bengals
Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will move their Thursday practice from Thousand Oaks, Calif., to Pasadena, Calif., due to strong winds. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battled the weather in their first workouts during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, with the wind impacting preparations for Sunday's game at indoor SoFi Stadium.

Each team practiced in the warm weather, but the Rams also had to deal with 22-mph winds on their fields Wednesday on the campus of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Advertisement

The winds, which are expected to be stronger Thursday, forced the Rams to move their second practice to the Rose Bowl. The Pasadena, Calif., stadium is about an hour's drive west of the Rams' home practice facility.

"The difference in [an expected increase of] 8-mph winds is you can't throw and catch," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a pool report. "It would be so hard.

RELATED Super Bowl LVI: Safety agencies unite as huge crowds, cash flow into LA

McVay, who spoke with a hoarse tone because he strained his voice, said the Rams installed the final elements of their game plan at their first session this week.

"We made the decision [to move practice] a couple days ago, anticipating the winds," McVay said Wednesday at a virtual news conference. "That's the biggest inconvenience of playing a Super at home: we have to get on a bus."

Advertisement

The Bengals practiced Wednesday at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Westwood.

RELATED NFL to consider removing minority coach interview rule, seek alternative

Both teams held walk-through-style sessions, which means there was no contact made between players, who didn't wear pads.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that the heat advisory in Los Angeles County impacted his team's session. The Bengals left a weekend ice storm and frigid temperatures and practiced in mid-to-low-80-degree weather with no cloud cover.

"We are just getting hydrated the best we can," Taylor told reporters in a virtual news conference.

RELATED Super Bowl LVI: Coach Sean McVay learns from 2019 loss as Rams revel in routine

"It's just like when we deal with the cold. What can you do? You go out and manage the best you can."

The Bengals also have had to deal with the time difference since their Tuesday arrival from Cincinnati, which is three hours ahead of Los Angeles time.

Taylor said that actually helped his players because they feel well-rested. The Bengals also benefit from convenience, as their practice field is just a short walk from their team hotel.

"The guys were really fresh and ready to go," Taylor said.

The Bengals and Rams continue workouts Thursday and Friday and are expected to do walk-through sessions Saturday. Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday and airs on NBC.

Advertisement

In photos: 2022 Super Bowl Experience

Visitors immerse themselves in the history of the NFL at an interactive exhibition at the Los Angeles Convention Center last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Super Bowl LVI: Safety agencies unite as huge crowds, cash flow into LA
NFL // 5 hours ago
Super Bowl LVI: Safety agencies unite as huge crowds, cash flow into LA
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- No known major threats have been directed at Los Angeles, but public safety officers will be challenged by record crowds and large venues as hoards of people and lots of money flow into the city for Super Bowl LVI.
Germany to host first NFL regular-season game in 2022 campaign
NFL // 15 hours ago
Germany to host first NFL regular-season game in 2022 campaign
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The NFL will stage a regular-season game in Munich, Germany, next season for the first time in league history, it was announced Wednesday.
NFL to consider removing minority coach interview rule, seek alternative
NFL // 19 hours ago
NFL to consider removing minority coach interview rule, seek alternative
INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The NFL could change or remove its requirement for teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs amid a shortage of recent diverse hires, commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday in Inglewood, Calif.
$6,000 ticket: NFL's restricted sales drive up Super Bowl prices
NFL // 1 day ago
$6,000 ticket: NFL's restricted sales drive up Super Bowl prices
INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- NFL control over ticket purchase opportunities is a major factor driving high prices for Sunday's Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif., several secondary market companies said.
Super Bowl LVI: Coach Sean McVay learns from 2019 loss as Rams revel in routine
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl LVI: Coach Sean McVay learns from 2019 loss as Rams revel in routine
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says he'll take several lessons from his last Super Bowl loss into this week's preparation. Rams players, aided by a home-field advantage, say a normal routine eases their focus.
Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge returns to Patriots as offensive assistant
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge returns to Patriots as offensive assistant
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who was fired after just two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, has returned to the Patriots organization as an offensive assistant.
Tennessee Titans extend head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans extend head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans extended the contracts of head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, the team announced.
Super Bowl: Injured Bengals TE Uzomah says he'll play, Rams TE Higbee in limbo
NFL // 2 days ago
Super Bowl: Injured Bengals TE Uzomah says he'll play, Rams TE Higbee in limbo
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals provided injury updates for their respective tight ends on the first day of Super Bowl week. The Bengals' C.J. Uzomah said he will play, while Tyler Higbee is day-to-day.
Joe Burrow, young Bengals don't feel pressure despite franchise's playoff woes
NFL // 2 days ago
Joe Burrow, young Bengals don't feel pressure despite franchise's playoff woes
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow says his young Cincinnati Bengals teammates can't fathom the magnitude of their unexpected run to Super Bowl LVI, which snapped a 31-year playoff win drought and could bring the franchise its first title.
Atlanta Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo leaving franchise
NFL // 2 days ago
Atlanta Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo leaving franchise
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Steve Sabo, the Atlanta Falcons' director of pro personnel, is leaving the franchise after 12 years, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nathan Chen captures men's figure skating gold
Nathan Chen captures men's figure skating gold
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes Olympic history, defends gold in women's halfpipe
U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes Olympic history, defends gold in women's halfpipe
U.S. captures gold in mixed team aerial ski jumping
U.S. captures gold in mixed team aerial ski jumping
Beijing Winter Olympics photos: scenes from the podium
Beijing Winter Olympics photos: scenes from the podium
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement