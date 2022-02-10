Super Bowl LVI: Wind, hot weather impact preparations for Rams, Bengals

1/5

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will move their Thursday practice from Thousand Oaks, Calif., to Pasadena, Calif., due to strong winds. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battled the weather in their first workouts during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, with the wind impacting preparations for Sunday's game at indoor SoFi Stadium. Each team practiced in the warm weather, but the Rams also had to deal with 22-mph winds on their fields Wednesday on the campus of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. Advertisement

The winds, which are expected to be stronger Thursday, forced the Rams to move their second practice to the Rose Bowl. The Pasadena, Calif., stadium is about an hour's drive west of the Rams' home practice facility.

"The difference in [an expected increase of] 8-mph winds is you can't throw and catch," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a pool report. "It would be so hard.

McVay, who spoke with a hoarse tone because he strained his voice, said the Rams installed the final elements of their game plan at their first session this week.

"We made the decision [to move practice] a couple days ago, anticipating the winds," McVay said Wednesday at a virtual news conference. "That's the biggest inconvenience of playing a Super at home: we have to get on a bus."

The Bengals practiced Wednesday at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Westwood.

Both teams held walk-through-style sessions, which means there was no contact made between players, who didn't wear pads.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that the heat advisory in Los Angeles County impacted his team's session. The Bengals left a weekend ice storm and frigid temperatures and practiced in mid-to-low-80-degree weather with no cloud cover.

"We are just getting hydrated the best we can," Taylor told reporters in a virtual news conference.

"It's just like when we deal with the cold. What can you do? You go out and manage the best you can."

The Bengals also have had to deal with the time difference since their Tuesday arrival from Cincinnati, which is three hours ahead of Los Angeles time.

Taylor said that actually helped his players because they feel well-rested. The Bengals also benefit from convenience, as their practice field is just a short walk from their team hotel.

"The guys were really fresh and ready to go," Taylor said.

The Bengals and Rams continue workouts Thursday and Friday and are expected to do walk-through sessions Saturday. Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday and airs on NBC.

