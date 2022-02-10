NFL Honors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins MVP, Steelers' T.J. Watt named DPOY

1/6

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now owns four NFL MVP awards. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was presented with his second-consecutive -- and fourth overall -- MVP award Thursday at the NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif. "The latest one always feels the sweetest," Rodgers said in a virtual news conference. Advertisement

"I have so many great memories from throughout the season."

Seven other awards were presented at the NFL's annual award ceremony. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt, who led the NFL with a record-tying 22.5 sacks, was named Defensive Player of the Year.

"I grew up coming to this award show, but never came home with hardware," Watt said in his acceptance speech at the YouTube Theater, outside SoFi Stadium.

"Every time I left more motivated than when I got here. I promise this only motivates me more."

Rodgers, 38, completed 68.9% of his throws for 4,115 yards, 37 scores and four interceptions in 16 starts for the 13-4 Packers. He led the league with a 111.9 quarterback rating and led the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Watt, 27, totaled 64 tackles, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 15 starts this season. The three-time All-Pro also led the NFL in sacks last season with 15 in 15 games.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase claimed Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft totaled a franchise-record 1,455 yards and a rookie record 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions in 17 starts this season.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft totaled 84 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 starts this season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year honors. Burrow, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in his 10th game last season, completed a league-best 70.4% of his throws for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 starts this season.

He also teamed up with Chase to form one of the most-prolific passing connections and led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

"Thanks everybody so much," Burrow said. "I worked really hard to get here and I'm excited for this weekend."

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won Offensive Player of the Year honors. Kupp led the league with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 scores in 17 starts.

Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans received the NFL Coach of the Year award. He led the Titans to a 12-5 record and the top seed in the AFC this season.

Eight enshrinees also were selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

The newest players inducted will be former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, Packers safety LeRoy Butler, New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills, New England Patriots defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour and San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle/defensive end Bryant Young.

Coach Dick Vermeil and official Art McNally will join those six players in the 2022 class.

Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

That honor is presented annually to a player to recognize his "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it."

