NFL to consider removing minority coach interview rule, seek alternative

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy at his annual state of the league address Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The NFL could change or remove its requirement for teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs amid a shortage of recent diverse hires, commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday in Inglewood, Calif. "We want to see Black head coaches in the NFL, and coaches [who are] of people of color, and eventually gender." Goodell said at his annual state of the league address outside SoFi Stadium, where the Super Bowl will be played Sunday. Advertisement

"That we think is all important," the commissioner added.

The mandate, established in 2003 and modified since, is known as the Rooney Rule. It is named after former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney. who was chairman of the league's diversity committee. He died in 2017.

The Rooney Rule requires each of the league's 32 teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching positions. The NFL has just five minority head coaches, while about 70% of its players are Black.

"What we're going to do is step back and look at everything we're doing today," Goodell said. "Everything from looking at the Rooney Rule and seeing what changes should be made to that -- or should it be removed? -- which some people have suggested.

Goodell's comments came a week after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and its 32 teams through a class-action lawsuit filed by Wigdor LLP and Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek in the U.S.District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The lawsuit alleges discrimination against Flores, who was fired last month after three years at the helm, and other Black coaches.

The NFL's initial statement said that Flores' claims were "without merit." The league now is investigating those claims. Goodell said Wednesday that the league's initial statement related to Flores' "legal claim itself" and not what the former coach "was going through."

"We won't tolerate racism," Goodell said. "We won't tolerate discrimination. If there are policies that we need to modify, we're going to do that. If we've seen evidence of discrimination, we will deal with that in a very serious way that will reflect the fact that we won't tolerate that."

Goodell said the league will consult with outside experts to help examine its interview process for coaches.

The NFL commissioner also addressed the other major claim in the Flores lawsuit.

That claim states that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross allegedly offered the ex-coach $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 season so that the team could receive a better pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"When we know what facts are and impact it has on our game, it will be dealt with very seriously," Goodell said.

When asked if Ross could be forced out of owning the Dolphins, Goodell said the league's team owners have the authority to remove another team owner if they chose.

Super Bowl LVI is Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

